Oil India Limited and the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) have thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor for their strong support.

CES&HS Director Tana Tage, from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, expressed gratitude to the District Administration. He especially thanked Deputy Commissioner IAS Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and SP IPS Angad Mehta. Gratitude was also extended to the general public, Gaon Buras, Panchayat leaders, youth association, and senior citizens of Seer, Pith, and Phop villages.

Their support helped in issuing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to carry out an exploration survey in the Phop Block. The survey will explore critical minerals like Vanadium and Graphite. These minerals are important for national security and defence.

These critical minerals are strategically important for national security in strengthening the defence system.

The venture is expected to uplift the local economy by creating new business opportunities, generating employment and income, and boosting the health, education, and sports sectors in the future.