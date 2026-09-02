Arunachal Administrative Reforms Commission submits first report to state government

The Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission on September 2 submitted its first report to the state government, marking a significant step towards improving the efficiency and responsiveness of governance in the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a post on X, said administrative reform was fundamentally about making government work better for ordinary citizens.

“The presentation of the First Report of the Administrative Reforms Commission, led by chairman Pramod Jain, marks an important step in that direction,” Khandu said, adding that the recommendations could help build a more efficient, responsive and people-centric administration in Arunachal Pradesh.

The commission, headed by former IAS officer Pramod Kumar Jain, was constituted by the state government in November 2024 to review the functioning and scope of the government and recommend reforms in view of changing socio-economic circumstances and the state's contribution towards India Vision 2047.

Its mandate includes reviewing the organisational structure of the state government, streamlining departments, manpower planning, process re-engineering, strengthening district administration, improving public service delivery, promoting participatory governance and expanding e-governance.

The panel has also been tasked with examining whether the existing administrative system is aligned with Arunachal Pradesh's developmental requirements and its unique socio-economic conditions.

Jain was appointed chairman of the commission in July 2025. Retired civil servant Hento Karga is its member, while the secretary of the Administrative Reforms and Training Department serves as member secretary.

Since its formation, the commission has held consultations with government departments, district administrations and other stakeholders to identify administrative bottlenecks and gather suggestions for improving governance and service delivery.

Khandu said the report represents an important stage in the state's efforts to strengthen its administrative machinery and make governance more responsive to people's needs.