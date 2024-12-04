Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the opening ceremony of the 16th Annual Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) in Tawang, focusing on boosting adventure tourism and fostering sustainable economic opportunities in the state.

The event, which runs from December 3 to 8, brings together adventure tourism professionals from across India to showcase Arunachal's potential as a premier destination for adventure enthusiasts. The convention includes panel discussions, awards for industry excellence, and familiarisation (FAM) trips to unexplored terrains in the state.

Pasang Dorjee Sona, Arunachal’s Minister of Tourism, and Lt. Gen. Rakesh Kapoor, along with other dignitaries, attended the event. The programme emphasises sustainable tourism and features exclusive visits to sites like Bumla Pass and NIMAS (National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports) in Dirang.

Ahead of the convention, an adventure guide training program was conducted in Itanagar to build local capacity and equip participants with essential skills for the sector. ATOAI’s roadmap for Arunachal Pradesh was also unveiled, outlining strategies to enhance investment and growth in the region.

Highlighting the importance of responsible tourism, ATOAI North East Chair Oken Tayeng emphasised that growth in adventure tourism must create economic benefits for local communities while preserving the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

“By focusing on sustainability and creating employment opportunities for our youth, we ensure that adventure tourism not only preserves the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these regions but also contributes to their long-term prosperity," he remarked.