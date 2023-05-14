The Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) held a joint meeting with non-affiliated members in the Arunachal Press Club (APC) on May 14 to address the misuse of the role of media and raise their concern over the announcement of bandh from any nook & corner.

The meeting was attended by representatives of at least 13 non-affiliated and 14 affiliated media houses of the capital region, who discussed the various challenges faced by the media in the state and the role of the media in shaping public opinion.

In his address, AEDMA President Toko Tagam briefed the house about the laid down norms of the Arunachal Press Club regarding the announcement of bandh, especially in the capital region. He informed that the association is committed to promoting responsible journalism and ensuring that the media acts as a positive force in society.

"We are not against any organization or NGOs but there is already a norm in APC that any bandh, though it is illegal as per Supreme Court, has to be announced in the Press Club," said Tagam. He urged all media professionals to refrain from sensationalism and to verify their sources before publishing any news item.

After extensive discussions and suggestions, both affiliated and non-affiliated members unanimously resolved that any bandh calls from any organization should have to be announced in the Press Club. The house also took the resolution to work towards a more responsible and accountable media industry in the state.

The AEDMA also announced that it would conduct regular workshops and training programs for media professionals to help them improve their skills and promote ethical journalism. The association expressed hope that these initiatives would lead to a more informed and responsible media industry in the state.