The Union Government has announced the extension of Armed Forces Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for another 6 months.

The extension, effective from April 1, encompasses three districts and the areas under the jurisdiction of three police stations in another district.

In a notification issued by the MHA, it was stated that the Central Government, exercising its authority under Section 3 of the AFSPA, had previously declared Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, along with specific areas under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, as 'disturbed areas'. This declaration was made via Notification S.O.4231(E) dated 26.09.2023.

The notification highlighted a review of the law and order situation in the state, prompting the decision for the extension of AFSPA in the specified regions. Consequently, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, along with the designated areas in Namsai district bordering Assam, are once again classified as 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of the AFSPA.

The extension is slated for a duration of six months, effective from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier by the authorities. This move underscores the ongoing security concerns prevalent in these regions, necessitating the continuation of special powers conferred upon the armed forces.

The decision to extend AFSPA underscores the government's commitment to maintaining peace and security in Arunachal Pradesh amidst persistent challenges to law enforcement in certain areas.