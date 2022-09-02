Reacting to the Arunachal Against Corruption's 'Delhi Chalo Foot March', and it's subsequent calling off the rally, recent Bharatiya Janata Party joinee and former Janata Dal (United) legislator from Itanagar, Techi Kaso hit out at the movement's organizers calling it a bad trend that is going on in the state where every union and association is demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Regarding the foot march of Arunachal Against corruption which is now divided into groups and visions, MLA Kaso said that if there is proof of corruption they should instead go to court and seek enquiry through court according to norms but by defaming the state by walking towards Delhi crossing many states will send a bad message and create a bad image for Arunachal in minds of people of plains of India.

"You see, it is a bad trend that is going on in the state where every union and association demands the resignation of the Chief Minister who is elected democratically with the support of the majority of MLAs," said Kaso while speaking to India Today NE.

"They have no idea about how the election process takes place. Their constant demand for CM's resignation is wholly uncalled for. What I think is, if any minister has embezzled the funds of a bridge construction work, if any CM has misused the public meant for the development of a hospital, or if any minister has misused funds allocated for road construction, then if any documents are found supporting the allegations, then one should go to the court and wait for the court's verdict."

"People nowadays have left out the courts. All I hear is CM's resignation, which is absolutely a sad scene here."

Techi Kaso also briefed about the Borum bridge which is not fully constructed and will be a lifeline to improve the traffic of Naharlagun and the capital Itanagar. Kaso said that to make things better and of the best quality like the British eras infrastructure it takes time and as it is fully made of steel and iron it will be an everlasting asset for the state capital.

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