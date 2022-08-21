Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC), a union body of Arunachal Pradesh has launched a foot march from Itanagar to Delhi today, which it says, has been prompted due to the non-response of the state government to its demands.

For the last 28 days, Arunachal against Corruption (AAC) has been staging a sit-in protest at Tennis Court Itanagar.

Speaking to the IndiaTodayNE, President AAC, Tarh Tahar informed that the government has shown a lackadaisical attitude towards their charter of demands.

"The organization today commencing its foot march to Delhi. If any untoward incident happens during the march to our members then the state government will be responsible," he said.

The body is demanding a CBI inquiry against Chief Minister Pema Khandu for alleged corruption under Sampoorna Grameen Rozgar Yojana (SGRY) 68 crores scam, Power Scam under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana 142 crores scam, fund mismanagement in Panchayati Raj System 889 crores, Department of Mining and Mineral Scam 32 crores, Gross Misuse of CAMPA Fund 588 crores, gross misuse of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), Hydro Power Scam among others.

However, Pema khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh denied the allegations leveled against its government and blamed these movements as politically motivated and initiated by looser MLAs who can't bear the development activities in the state.

“All allegations are fabricated. It’s all about politics for 2024. Those who lost in 2019 think that if I continue, their chapter in politics will be closed forever,” Khandu told India Today NE.