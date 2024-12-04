The Indian Army and the Tawang District Administration formalised a landmark agreement today, transferring the management of the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing Museum of Valour to the Army. The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed at a ceremony attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and senior officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Tawang Kanki Darang and Brigadier VS Rajput, Commander of the 190 Mountain Brigade, signed the agreement, which grants the Indian Army oversight of the museum, located near the Tawang War Memorial. The museum commemorates Major Khathing’s pivotal role in integrating Tawang into India in 1951.

Brigadier Rajput highlighted Major Khathing’s historic mission, where he successfully annexed Tawang from Tibetan administration, marking a critical moment in securing India's territorial integrity.

Chief Minister Khandu lauded the Indian Army for its partnership in preserving the museum and paid tribute to Major Khathing and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for their contributions to nation-building. He emphasised the importance of honouring the legacy of leaders who safeguarded the nation's unity.

Creative Consultant Dr Moji Riba shared insights into the museum's vision, which aims to educate visitors about the region's history and Major Khathing's heroic legacy. The museum celebrates the hero's role in securing Tawang as part of India in 1951.