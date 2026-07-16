Arunachal agriculture board partners with NABCONS to strengthen implementation of farm schemes

The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) on Thursday, July 16, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NABARD Consultancy Services Private Limited (NABCONS) to strengthen the implementation of agriculture development programmes and improve support for farmers across the state.

Under the agreement, NABCONS will function as the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) for the board, overseeing the implementation of various Central Sector Schemes (CSS), state government programmes and other agriculture-related projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU was signed by NABARD Itanagar General Manager S.V. Ranga Rao and APAMB Chief Executive Officer Okit Palling in the presence of Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, Agriculture Secretary Samuel Changkija and senior departmental officials.

Addressing the event, Wangsu stressed the need for greater collaboration to accelerate growth in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, saying Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential but requires strategies tailored to its unique geography and local conditions.

The minister said that despite producing high-quality agricultural commodities, many farmers continue to face challenges in accessing markets and securing remunerative prices for their produce.

He added that the state government is working to strengthen digital agriculture systems to improve planning, market access and service delivery.

Highlighting the state's strengths, Wangsu said improving road connectivity, a large farming community and diverse agro-climatic conditions ranging from tropical to temperate regions provide significant opportunities for crop diversification and agricultural expansion.

Describing NABCONS as a trusted institution with extensive technical expertise, the minister expressed confidence that the partnership would improve project implementation and pave the way for greater collaboration in the future.

Agriculture Secretary Samuel Changkija said NABCONS' technical support would add value to the state's development initiatives and called for close institutional coordination to address field-level challenges and ensure the effective execution of ongoing projects.