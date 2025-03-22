The College of Agriculture (Central Agricultural University, Imphal), Pasighat, in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, and ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi, organized a two-day National Conference on “Millets and Forgotten Foods: Reviving Traditions for Nutritional Security and Ecological Sustainability in Agriculture” along with a Farmers’ Expo from March 21 to 22, 2025, at its campus in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

The conference aimed to emphasize the significance of millets and value-added millet products in ensuring food security and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the Northeast Himalayan (NEH) region. The event brought together key stakeholders, including policymakers, researchers, and farmers, to discuss innovative millet-based farming techniques, policy frameworks, and ecological sustainability.



The event was inaugurated by Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Agriculture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, who served as the Chief Guest. In his address, he reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening agricultural policies with a special focus on empowering young farmers through training programs and sustainable development initiatives.

A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Millets Processing Unit and Value Addition Lab, funded by ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad. This initiative aims to support millet farmers by improving post-harvest processing and increasing the commercial viability of millet-based products.

Dr. B. N. Hazarika, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Dean of COA, Pasighat, welcomed participants and set the tone for the discussions. Dr. Premaradhya, Assistant Professor & Chief Organizing Secretary, COA, Pasighat, and Dr. Sangappa, Scientist & Convenor, ICAR-IIMR, provided insights into the event’s objectives, highlighting the growing importance of millet cultivation in ensuring nutritional security and climate resilience.

Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, CAU Imphal, delivered a video message applauding the collaborative efforts of researchers and farmers in promoting millet-based innovations. Dr. C. Tara Satyavathi, Director, ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad, provided an overview of ongoing millet research initiatives, reinforcing the institute’s commitment to advancing millet farming techniques.

Special invitees included Dr. A.K. Tripati, Former Director of ATARI Guwahati; Dr. Madhusudhana, Project Coordinator, IIMR; Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner, East Siang; Smt. Somalika Jiwani, IAS, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Tapi Darang, MLA, 38th Pasighat East; and Kaling Moyong, President, BJP Arunachal Pradesh. Each of them spoke about the economic and nutritional benefits of millets.



A key component of the event was the Farmers-Scientists Interaction Meet, where ICAR-IIMR scientists engaged with farmers, offering valuable insights on millet cultivation and sustainable farming methods. Soil testing kits were distributed, and live demonstrations were conducted to educate farmers on best soil management practices.

The Farmers' Expo featured numerous stalls, including those set up by Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) supported by ICAR-IIMR. These stalls showcased value-added millet products, indigenous millet varieties, and innovative farming tools, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange between farmers, researchers, and industry experts.



The conference saw an overwhelming response from more than 2,000 farmers from various districts, including East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and neighboring areas such as Dhemaji, Assam. Farmers actively engaged in discussions on eco-friendly agricultural practices and the role of millets in enhancing food security.

Additionally, the event marked the release of special millet publications and the launch of the MPMoS dashboard, a significant step towards strengthening millet promotion and research initiatives.

Dr. Pavan Kumar Goudar, Assistant Professor & Organizing Secretary, COA, Pasighat, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and organizers for their contributions.

The National Conference-cum-Agri Expo at Pasighat served as a crucial platform for promoting millet-based agriculture and reviving traditional food practices. With active participation from farmers and experts, the event underscored the importance of sustainable agricultural methods in ensuring both nutritional security and ecological balance. The collaboration among key agricultural institutions and policymakers reflected a promising step toward a more resilient and self-sufficient farming ecosystem in the region.