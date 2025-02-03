A mental health awareness workshop at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) and the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRHIMS) on February 3 introduced an AI-driven mental health self-assessment tool developed by INFIHEAL.

The startup is backed by AMTRON and the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), Government of India.

The morning session at NERIST, led by Prof Nabam Teyi of the Mechanical Engineering Department, featured INFIHEAL CEO Srishti Srivastava and psychologist Nidhi Sehwag. They discussed the role of AI in identifying and managing mental health concerns. Students engaged in discussions and tested the tool, showing interest in its potential applications.

At TRHIMS, the evening session saw participation from Dr Tame Kena, Head of the Psychiatry Department, along with Dr Misso, Dr Rajon, and Dr Tilling. TRHIMS Director Dr Moji Jini also interacted with attendees. Medical students and faculty explored how AI could enhance mental health assessment and treatment.

The event highlighted AI’s growing role in mental healthcare and sparked discussions on integrating technology into early diagnosis and intervention strategies.