Mathew Antony, Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and In-Charge of North East India, visited Pasighat in East Siang District to engage with Indian National Congress (INC) leaders and grassroots party workers. The visit aimed to bolster the party's organizational framework and inspire its cadre ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

Antony was warmly received in Pasighat, a historic town of Arunachal Pradesh, by an enthusiastic gathering of party leaders and workers. Among the dignitaries present were former Education Minister Bosiram Siram, East Siang INC District President Allen Perme, Gumin Tayeng Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM), and several Pasighat Municipal Councilors, including Rebecca Megu, Yalop Yomso, Okeng Tayeng, Mumsi Dupak Lollen, and Ponung Saring. The reception also included Mahila Congress leaders, block presidents, and secretaries, reflecting the party's unity at various levels.

Antony commended the steadfast loyalty of INC workers in East Siang and expressed optimism about the party’s resurgence in the region. He highlighted the significance of the recent decision by six councilors of the Pasighat Municipal Council to join Congress, emphasizing it as a pivotal step in strengthening the party’s position in the 38th Pasighat East Assembly Constituency.

During the meeting, Antony urged party members to work diligently and with determination to restore Congress to its former glory in Arunachal Pradesh. He underscored the importance of fortifying the party's grassroots network in East Siang District ahead of the forthcoming Panchayat and Municipal Corporation elections, as well as the 2029 Assembly elections.



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