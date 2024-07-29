Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that Arunachal Pradesh is intensifying efforts to develop all sectors and maintain growth momentum, aligning with India's vision for national development by 2047. Khandu made these remarks after attending a conference of BJP-led state leaders in Delhi.

The conference, attended by chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, featured addresses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They outlined their strategy for achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047.

Khandu also met privately with Prime Minister Modi on Sunday. The Prime Minister's Office later shared images of their meeting on social media platform X.

BJP President J.P. Nadda, who also serves as Union Health Minister, provided guidance to the state leaders on accelerating comprehensive development in their respective regions.

"Team Arunachal is working day in and day out to transform every sector and maintain the state's pace of development and contribute significantly to realise the goal of developed India," Khandu posted on X.

The conference focused on ensuring welfare schemes reach their intended beneficiaries. Modi reportedly commended BJP-run state governments for their efforts to support various societal groups, particularly those in need.

"Our party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people," Modi stated.