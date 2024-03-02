Rapturous applause and stunned silence filled Itanagar on March 2, as the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) performed over the city skies. The team exhibited a scintillating display of precious flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots.

The aerobatics team gave moments of adrenaline rush to the spectators and painted their hearts and minds with fervour of patriotism.

Along with SKAT, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Rafale, and Helicopters also performed in the Air Show. Approximately 4000 people including Honourable Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, other dignitaries, children of various schools and civil population of the capital city witnessed the aerobatic display.

The spectacular Air Show was organized as a part of IAF’s outreach programme for the benefit of common public.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as SKAT, inherits the motto " Sadhaiva Sarvottam' with ease, aptly describing the adage "Always the Best". This event not only showcased the extraordinary skills of these pilots but also provides an opportunity for the public to witness the dedication and excellence of the Indian Air Force.

The team's motive is to spread awareness about Armed Forces and to inspire the youth of the country to join the Armed Forces.