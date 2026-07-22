Arunachal airlifts relief materials to flood-hit villages in Upper Subansiri after roads, bridges damaged

The Arunachal Pradesh administration on Wednesday, July 22, airlifted essential relief materials to flood-affected villages in Upper Subansiri district after torrential monsoon rains damaged roads and bridges, cutting off several remote areas.

The airlifting operation covered Nilling, Lingdam and Upper Giba, where road connectivity has been severely disrupted following days of heavy rainfall.

According to officials, Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo and local MLA Taniya Soki requisitioned helicopter services through the Directorate of Civil Aviation, Arunachal Pradesh, to transport food grains, medicines and other essential supplies to stranded residents.

After receiving approval from the directorate, a helicopter carried rice and other relief materials from Daporijo to Lingdam and Nilling.

"The administration, in coordination with the police, Civil Supplies Department and other line departments, has arranged necessary security, emergency services and ground support at the helipads in accordance with DGCA guidelines," an official said.

The district administration said it would continue monitoring the situation and extend all necessary assistance to the affected population until normal road connectivity is restored.