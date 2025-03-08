Itanagar observed International Women’s Day with fervor at its office premises on Friday. The event saw active participation from staff members, highlighting the invaluable contributions of women employees and advocating for gender equality.

The Chief Guest, Smt. Gumpi Nguso, Hindi Officer at Rajiv Gandhi University, delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the significant role of women across diverse fields and the necessity of fostering an equitable society.

N. Ramanjanappa, Head of Office at Akashvani Itanagar, acknowledged the pivotal role of women in shaping families, workplaces, and the nation at large. Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar, Deputy Director (News), underscored the importance of equal opportunities and the recognition of women's accomplishments.

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of two distinguished women achievers for their exemplary contributions in their respective domains.

Kempi Pakam, State Training Commissioner (Scouts and Guides) and a recipient of the President’s Award, was honored for her dedication to youth leadership and social service.

Dr. Krishna Chowlu, a renowned scientist at the Botanical Survey of India, Itanagar, was recognized for her outstanding research in botany and environmental conservation.

Additionally, exceptional office staff were acknowledged for their commitment and performance. The celebration concluded with a collective pledge to foster an inclusive and empowering workplace that values and uplifts women’s contributions.