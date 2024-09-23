Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a momentous occasion as Akashwani Tawang, the local All India Radio station, marked its golden jubilee. The celebration, held at Zomkhang Hall, drew prominent figures and dedicated listeners alike.

MLA Namgey Tsering, serving as chief guest, highlighted the station's crucial role in preserving Monpa folk songs and oral traditions. In recognition of loyal listeners, Tsering presented radio sets to regular audience members.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a special message, praised Akashwani Tawang's half-century of service. He specifically commended interactive programmes like "Hello Akashwani" and "Kunsel" for their effectiveness in disseminating vital information to the public.

The event underlined the station's significance in this strategic border region. For five decades, Akashwani Tawang has served as a lifeline of information and cultural preservation for the local Monpa community and beyond.

Zila Chairperson Leki Gombu, along with other local leaders and senior citizens, expressed gratitude for the station's enduring commitment to public service. The celebration also saw attendance from SP Tawang DW Thongon, CO Balban Kamlo, and representatives of the Mon Mimang Tsogpa, a local community organisation.