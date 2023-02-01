In a bid to eradicate the drug menace among the students, the All East Siang District Students’ Union (AESDSU), on February 1 conducted a day-long drug awareness programme at Giidi Notko (festival ground) near Sibo Korong.

In the said programme, more than 1000 students attended the event from nearly 20 schools, including the students from the lone Sainik school of the state at Niglok.

The anti-drug awareness programme was attended by Kaling Moyong local MLA, Okiam Moyong Borang, Chief Councilor, Pasighat Municipal Council, Yamik Dulom Darang, President, WASE with their activists, Dr. Tani Siram, Sr Medical Officer, Drug De-addiction Rehab Centre, Pasighat and an anti-drug committee of Rani village and others.

Moyong appreciated the effort initiated by the union and stressed the urgent need to create massive awareness in order to stop the youths from falling prey to drug addictions.

On the other hand, Borang in her address raised concern about the growing cases of drug addictions in the district and suggested more such awareness programmes to spread messages against the menace which, is destroying the lives of several youths.

WASE President Darang also sought everyone’s support in fighting against the drug addictions and drug peddlers for which the team WASE has been working for the last several years.

Anti-drug East Siang led by Gumin Mize and president of the Rani anti-drug committee, Tapir Darang also spoke on the occasion and advised the students to keep themselves away from drug addiction.

Dr. Siram from DDRC also spoke about the present cases of drug addiction and treatment going on in the rehab centre, Pasighat.

Meanwhile, Tonong Darang, President of, AESDSU urging youths to keep themselves away from drug addiction which is rapidly spreading among the youths today.

''It was a chosen plan and strategy of AESDSU to conduct the drug awareness programme as soon as he was elected as the new president of the union, as enough effort was needed to check the growing cases of drug addiction in the district,'' Darang said.

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