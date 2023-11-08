The All Moran Students Union’s (AMSU) Arunachal Pradesh committee has called for a 12-hour bandh in Lekang in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh starting from 5 AM on November 8.

In a press release, the student body stated, "This is to notify that 1st Phase 12 hours Lekang Bandh and Road Blockade NH-15 has been called by All Moran Students Union (Arunachal Pradesh Committee) on 8th November 2023 w.e.f 05:00 AM to 05:00 PM.

The Bandh has been called in protest against the failure to issue PRC and other rights to the indigenous Moran Tribe of Lekang of the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Therefore, we the All Moran Students Union (Arunachal Pradesh Committee) appeal to cooperate and observe the Bandh Call to mark of total Protest.



Also Read: Arunachal: All Moran Students’ Union demands PRC for Moran community people, holds mass rally

However, the following are exemptions during the 1st Phase 12 hours of the bandh call.

All types of school vehicles carrying students, Students/Candidates moving for Exams or interviews, Pharmacies, Ambulances and other medical emergencies, Arms and paramilitary movements Fire brigades and milk vans.

Earlier in October, the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) criticized the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for its alleged lackadaisical attitude to granting Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC) to Moran community people living in the border areas of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh for ages.

The AMSU has threatened to launch a vigorous stir if the Arunachal Pradesh and Assam governments continue to show a step-motherly approach to Moran people living in the area.

Demanding PRC at Arunachal Pradesh, the Moran Community also staged a mass gathering and rally in the Namsai district.