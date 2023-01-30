Keeping in view of the upcoming bye-Election in 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency of Tawang district, the District Election Officer Tawang on Janaury 30 called a meeting with district units of all political parties in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

Speaking on the purpose of meeting DEO Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo informed the house that as per guidelines recieved from Election Commission of India officials of the administration have to prepare themselve for the bye election for 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency on war footing, and so it was necessary to have a meeting with all the political parties, PRI members and senior members of the society to officially convey regarding the gazette notification for the same from ECI.

DEO said that Losar festival falls within this election process and requested not to violate model code of conduct and election guidelines for free and fair conduct of elections.

"As per commissions direction we have already created Static Surveillance team and Video Surveillance teams he informed and requested public to cooperate with these teams. To make elections process smooth he further informed that Lungla area has been sub divided into ten sectors.", Kesang Ngurup Damo said.

RD Thungon the returning officer for the bye election for 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency said that he will be stay in constant touch with all the political parties and asked to report or call election office for any clarification, he said that expenditure during the elections is to be maintained properly and follow the rates.

Like earlier elections, RO office for bye election will be in Tawang only and this is being done due to network issue and moreover all the election materials are stationed at Tawang and shall be commissioned in Tawang only. He further informed that all the election related complaints if any are to be filed through C-Vigil and all the nominations will be done offline in RO office and all the permissions for election related works need to be applied through suvidha app. He informed that election office Tawang has proposed three all women polling station in the ensuing bye elections for 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency.

SP Tawang Bomge kamduk appealed the political parties to help maintain peace,follow guidelines, and do campaign for own candidates in a rightful manner.

Seat of Lungla assembly constituency was vacated after the demise of Jambey Tashi, brother of present CM of Arunachal.

Nomination for bye election is on 7 February 2023.The 8th February 2023 is the day for scrutiny of Nomination papers and 10th feb is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

27th February is the date of poll for this bye election on 1-Lungla assembly constituency and date of counting is 2nd March 2023.