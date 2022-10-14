Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 14 said that the cabinet has proposed the merger of APPSC with the State Civil Secretariat.

''The cabinet has proposed the merger of APPSC with State Civil Secretariat and the work on same is going on,'' he said while speaking to media over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (Assistant Engineer) paper leak case.



He also informed that the report of the inquiry committee which was set up by the state government to investigate the APPSC case has come and a special cabinet meeting was called to discuss the report.

Khandu further said that based on the finding of the report, the cabinet during a meeting decided to draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by APPSC and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Arunachal Chief Minister further cited that his government will never compromise with the careers of state youths, adding, ''The case is now forwarded to CBI and soon the matter will be clear and it will be in public domain''.

Recently, the Arunachal government wrote to the Centre recommending a CBI investigation into the paper leak of the APPSC assistant engineer examination.

"The case is serious in nature and investigation by local police reveals involvement of state government officials as well as possibility of inter-state ramifications. Therefore, you are requested to initiate necessary action for transfer of the instant case to CBI for further investigation by them," State Vigilance Commissioner Kaling Tayeng said in the letter.

All the relevant records and documents pertaining to the investigation have also been sent to the Centre.

So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case and the investigation commenced after a candidate named Gyamar Padang filed a police complaint on August 29 alleging that the AE (civil) examination paper was leaked.



