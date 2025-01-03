The India State of Forest Report (ISFR 2023) has named Arunachal Pradesh among the top three states with the largest forest and tree cover.

Arunachal is followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. It must be mentioned that in terms of area, Arunachal, with 65,882 sq km, is the second state with the largest forest cover after Madhya Pradesh (77,073 sq km). He also informed that the state has over 75 per cent of forest cover.

Taking to his microblogging site X, the Arunachal chief minister appreciated efforts by the stakeholders involved, including the Team Forest Department for preserving and expanding forests and tree cover.

He stated, "I sincerely compliment all stakeholders including Team Forest Department for their concerted efforts in preserving and expanding forests and tree cover, which is so crucial to maintaining ecological balance and supporting life on the earth. They act as natural air purifiers by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, mitigating the effects of climate change."

Furthermore, the Arunachal chief minister also encouraged people of the state to put in efforts ensuring "a healthy environment and sustainable development for future generations."

He also informed of the many benefits and resources that can be gained as a result of protecting natural resources. He said, "By going green, we protect soil from erosion, regulate water cycles, and support biodiversity by providing habitat for countless species. In return, we get resources like wood, fruits, and medicinal plants along with huge recreational benefits."