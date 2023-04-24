GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt General RP Kalita on April 24 asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and has been clearly stated in various articulations.

Addressing the media, Rana Pratap Kalita said, "Arunachal Pradesh is definitely part of India and has been clearly stated in various articulations coming out from the government of India."

Further, the Lt General stated that there are certain different perceptions of lines of actual control in the border between India and Tibet as well as the borders of Arunachal and all concerned borders due to which escalation takes place from both sides during regular patrolling activities.

"Whenever any tension arises between Indian Army along with the Chinese Army is accordingly resolved by the existing protocols of the respective governments," he added.

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Further Lt General RP Kalita claimed that in the last one year the Indian Army has witnessed a stable security situation along the northern borders, i.e. Arunachal and Sikkim, however, the situations are been constantly monitored.

A grand celebration marked the diamond jubilee celebrations of Headquarters 101 Area of the Indian Army in Shillong on April 24.

A 'Rhino Riders' Diamond Jubilee Motorcycle Rally was flagged off from the Rhino Training Complex in Shillong by Governor of Meghalaya Phagu Chauhan.

GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt General RP Kalita was also present at the celebrations.

101 Communication Zone, as it was then called, was raised in the wake of the Chinese aggression, on 22 Apr 1963 for the provision of logistic support to all formations and units in the Northeast Region. HQ 101 area has the unique distinction of having taken part in active combat operations despite being a logistic formation. It also undertook an active part in Counter-Insurgency operations in Mizoram from 1966-69. During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, HQ 101 area took part in operations in Sylhet and Mymensingh districts of erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and was the first Indian Army formation to reach Dacca on the morning of 16 December 1971, thus earning its name ‘First in Dacca’.

Over time, 101 Area has evolved to provide seamless logistic support in remote and challenging terrain to Indian Army formations in border areas across the entire North Eastern region.

The formation has contributed immensely in Nation building aiding infrastructure development, providing humanitarian aid and ensuring outreach to remote villages.

While conveying his compliments on the occasion, the GOC-in-C Eastern Command addressed all ranks of 101 Area and complimented them for carrying on with the legacy of dedicated service to the Nation.

To commemorate the formation’s 60 glorious years of service to the Nation, the release of special covers and stamps were also a part of the festivities.

The unveiling of busts of Maj Gen Gurbaksh Singh Gill and Maj Gen Gandharv Nagra, who were GOC of 101 Area during the 1971 war and helped curate the resounding Indian Army victory in the 1971 war, was also another highlight of the event.