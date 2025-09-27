Arunachal and Sikkim CMs attend Ziro Music Festival, highlight cultural exchange and tourism

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the ongoing Ziro Music Festival in Arunachal Pradesh today, where he was warmly received by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

CM Tamang was accompanied by Sikkim Tourism Minister Bhutia, MLA Sanjeet Kharel, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) C.S. Rao, Press Secretary Yougan Tamang, IPR Secretary Annapurna Alley, OSD Rewaj Chettri, and other senior officials.

During his visit, he explored various festival stalls and visited the Sikkim Pavilion, which showcases the culture, cuisine, and tourism potential of the state.

This year, Sikkim is the official state partner of the Ziro Music Festival, held from September 25 to 28, underscoring the state’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange, tourism collaboration, and Northeast connectivity.

The visit highlighted the growing ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in areas of culture, tourism, and youth engagement.