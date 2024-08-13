The central cattle breeding farms in Nirjuli recently hosted a demonstration of an innovative animal care device organised by the Unnad Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) cell, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), in collaboration with Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (AMTRON).

The event showcased modern veterinary technology to over 40 participating students from NERIST.

Professor Narendranath S, Director of NERIST, emphasised the critical role of artificial intelligence in advancing animal healthcare, stressing the importance of such initiative in connecting technology with rural development.

Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Diary Development, Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Danjan Longri also endorsed the integration of cutting edge technology into veterinary practices to improve livestock welfare.

Dr. T. Patel, Regional Coordinator of UBA NERIST, and Dr. M. Mishra, Coordinator of UBA NERIST also participated in the event.

The programme featured a demonstration by Dr. Taking Gammi, Veterinary Officer at the Central Cattle Breeding Farm, and Kalpesh Bhosale, an AI-based device expert, who presented an AI based detection of bacterial and fungal infections in animal wounds, and a smart inspection device with mobile apps for real time monitoring of bovine uterine health, aiding in infection detection and guided artificial insemination.

These devices, demonstrated live, showcased their potential to revolutionise animal health management in rural areas.

This technology is expected to be highly beneficial for farmers, improving their day to-day live by enhancing the health of their livestock, which in turn will contribute to better financial stability and the overall advancement of the agriculture sector.

The event concluded with an interactive session where practical applications and future research opportunities were discussed.

The programme was a part of UBA, NERIST cell’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable, technology driven solution for rural development in collaboration with AMTRON, ensuring the welfare of livestock and the agricultural community.