The department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development in Arunachal's Keyi-Panyor district organised an animal health cum awareness camp on scientific Mithun rearing.

The camp was held in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - National Research Center on Mithun in Nagaland's Medzipema.

Three senior scientists from NRC on Mithun - Dr Jayanta Kumar Chamuah (parasitology), Dr Y.M Somagond (animal physiology) and Dr. Plabita Goswami (veterinary medicine) attended the event.

During the camp, all scientists advised Mithun farmers to adopt a semi-intensive farming system to promote healthy growth and better care for their animals in enclosed, fenced grazing areas. The camp also included FMD vaccination, ear-tagging, serum collection, and faecal sample collection, among other activities.

Dr. Lige Basar (SVO, Yachuli) delivered a lecture on the importance of vaccination against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), among other topics, to all Mithun farmers and advised them to make FMD vaccination mandatory for Mithuns and cattle.

In presence of veterinary officer, Ziro, Dr. Kime Gyati and Dr. Hiba Yana (V.O) Yachuli, enhanced quality medicines and mineral-mixtures were given to all farmers.



A total of 70 Mithun farmers benefitted from the animal health camp.