Anini town in Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh on December 15 experienced a magical transformation as it witnessed its inaugural snowfall of the season. The Idu Mishmi tribal people who constitute a significant portion of Anini's population, were greeted with a beautiful landscape marking a rare and delightful occurrence in this remote corner of Northeast India.

Anini, serving as the district headquarters of Dibang Valley, has long been a bastion of simplicity and underdevelopment due to its isolated location. The arrival of the first snowfall added a touch of enchantment to the town as residents and visitors alike marveled at the beauty of snow-covered landscapes turning Anini into a winter wonderland.

The Idu Mishmi, known for their deep connection to nature, embraced the snowfall with a sense of awe and joy. Children adorned in layers of warm clothing ventured out to engage in spirited snowball fights, while adults appreciated the serenity brought by the pristine white surroundings.