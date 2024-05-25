Anjaw district, situated near the Indo-China-Myanmar border, has demonstrated exceptional progress in the recently declared Class X examination results. The district secured the 5th position among all districts with an impressive passing percentage of 68.29%.

Dasanglu Pul, the MLA representing the Hayuliang ST Assembly constituency, proudly shared the district's achievement on her social media platform. She highlighted the remarkable improvement from last year’s passing percentage of 26.67%, a leap of 41.62%, marking the highest improvement rate among all districts in the state.

Pul, the wife of former Chief Minister Late Kalikho Pul, extended her heartfelt congratulations to the diligent students and dedicated teachers for their relentless hard work and perseverance. She also expressed profound gratitude to the Anjaw education department for their steadfast commitment and support, which played a crucial role in this educational success.

"Together, the students of remote Anjaw district have set a new standard of excellence in the field of education in Arunachal Pradesh," Pul remarked in her congratulatory message.