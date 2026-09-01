Arunachal: Anjaw’s only Bailey bridge over Lohit River on verge of collapse due to overloaded trucks
The only Bailey bridge over the Lohit River in Anjaw has been damaged by repeated use of overloaded trucks. The restrictions affect a vital link to Kaho and other remote border villages until repairs are completed.
- Krowti bridge links remote Anjaw areas, including Kaho near the China border
- The structure is a vital lifeline for residents and daily commuters
- Authorities imposed temporary movement restrictions after damage raised serious safety concerns
The only Bailey bridge over the Lohit River in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh is reportedly on the verge of collapse after repeated movement of overloaded trucks caused damage to the crucial structure.
The bridge at Krowti in Kibithoo Circle connects remote areas of the district, including Kaho village, regarded as India’s first village near the India-China border. The bridge serves as a vital lifeline for communities and commuters in the strategically important border region.
Despite the bridge’s clearly indicated load-bearing capacity, repeated movement of overloaded vehicles has reportedly weakened the structure, raising serious concerns over the safety of commuters and the connectivity of the border villages.
In view of the damage, movement across the bridge has been temporarily restricted until further notice.
Local MLA and Minister for Women & Child Development Dasanglu Pul appealed to vehicle owners, drivers, commuters and residents to strictly follow the prescribed load limits and cooperate with the administration.
The concerned authorities have been directed to inspect the bridge and undertake necessary repair and restoration work at the earliest.
Until the bridge is declared safe, commuters have been advised to exercise utmost caution, follow the traffic advisory and use alternative routes wherever available.
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