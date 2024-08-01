The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a 25 per cent increase in the Tough Location Allowance (TLA) for Karmveers in Level 9 and above, as well as Level 8 and below.

The government stated that it is their responsibility to ensure the well-being of these employees so that they can continue to serve the state and its people effectively.

As per a notification, for Level 9 and above the remunation has been increased from Rs 5,300 to Rs 6,625 and for Level 8 and below - from Rs 4100 to Rs 5125.



Also Read: Arunachal's horticulture policy expected to be ready by September 2024: Minister

Earlier on July 31, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangshu said that a state horticulture policy is being drafted and is expected to be ready by September this year.



Wangshu, who also holds the Horticulture, Diary Development and Fisheries portfolios, said that the horticulture policy was among the 24 major initiatives announced by the Pema Khandu government after returning to power in the state this year.



"The target for framing the state horticulture policy is September this year and drafting of the policy is under process," the minister told reporters here.



"One of the objectives of the policy is to provide a roadmap for the state's self-reliance in producing disease-free and high-quality planting materials (QPM) through certified nurseries and plant tissue culture," he said.