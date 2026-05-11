Arunachal announces major reshuffle; IRS officer Sonam Chombay given additional charge of planning

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving several senior IAS and IRS officers, reallocating key portfolios and assigning additional responsibilities with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel on May 9, IRS officer Sonam Chombay has been given the additional charge of Commissioner (Planning) alongside his existing responsibilities.

Chombay, who currently serves as Commissioner to the Chief Minister and Commissioner for Hydropower, has also been allocated the portfolios of Land Management and Power (Electrical). At the same time, he has been relieved of the charge of Geology and Mining.

Senior IAS officer Amjad Tak, presently serving as Resident Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner (Central), has been posted as Commissioner for Education and Public Health Engineering (PHE) in addition to his existing responsibilities.

A.K. Singh has been assigned the Geology and Mining department as an additional charge.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Duly Kamduk, who was serving as Secretary for Education and SPD (ISSE), has now been posted to the Rural Works Department (RWD), relieving him of the Education portfolio.

Karma Leki, currently Secretary of the Department of Karmik and Administrative Affairs (DoKAA), has been given additional charge of SA/GA/DA and Protocol. The arrangement will come into effect following the superannuation of Shri Komkar Dulom on May 31, 2026.

Another IAS officer, Vivek HP, has been assigned the Health department in addition to his current role as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Secretary.

The reshuffle order was issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta in the interest of public service and circulated to all concerned departments and officials for immediate implementation.