Arunachal Pradesh has announced a total budget allocation of Rs 435 crore, reaffirming the state's commitment to uplifting the most vulnerable sections of society.

Under the 'Antyodaya initiative', the state government is prioritising the welfare of marginalised communities, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards progress.

"Every life matters, and through #Antyodaya, we reaffirm our pledge to build an inclusive and compassionate Arunachal," said Chief Minister Pema Khandu, highlighting the government’s focus on social equity and justice.

Earlier, CM Khandu also announced a Rs 60 crore allocation to preserve and promote the state's rich cultural legacy.

The investment, announced during the Assembly session, will support the revival of traditional arts, preservation of historical sites, and empowerment of local artisans.

The initiative aims to ensure the state’s indigenous traditions flourish and remain strong for future generations.