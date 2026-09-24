Arunachal: ANSU announces 48-hour bandh across 7 Nyishi districts from September 28 over education demands

The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on September 24 announced a 48-hour bandh across seven Nyishi-inhabited districts of Arunachal Pradesh from September 28, if the state government fails to address its demands related to education infrastructure.

ANSU president Ashok Doka announced the next phase of the agitation, stating that the bandh would be observed across the seven districts if the government does not fulfil the students’ union’s demands and address its grievances.

The organisation has been demanding improvement and upgradation of education infrastructure, including action on several schools and higher educational institutions in Nyishi-inhabited areas.

The latest bandh call comes days after ANSU observed a 12-hour shutdown in the Itanagar Capital Region on September 24 over its education-related demands.

The union had earlier demanded renovation and upgradation of 56 identified schools, establishment of a special-needs school in Pakke Kessang, development of Toru Engineering College and improvement of Late Neelam Taram Government College.

The state government had held talks with ANSU over the demands, but the students’ body has maintained that its grievances remain unresolved.

The proposed 48-hour bandh is the latest escalation by the students’ organisation, which has warned of further agitation if concrete steps are not taken to improve education infrastructure in the affected districts.

The seven districts covered by the proposed bandh are Nyishi-inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh, according to the ANSU announcement.