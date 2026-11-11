An indefinite economic blockade called jointly by the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) began in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with the agitation enforced primarily at the Bhalukpong and Nichipu check gates in West Kameng district.

The blockade follows an ultimatum issued to the state government by the two organisations, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in repeated attacks on members of the Nyishi community.

ANSU and ANYA have also accused local police of failing to prevent the alleged clashes amid continuing tensions between the Aka and Nyishi communities.

The organisations launched the blockade after their charter of demands reportedly remained unaddressed by the authorities.

Bhalukpong and Nichipu are important entry and transit points into Arunachal Pradesh, and the blockade is likely to affect the movement of vehicles and transportation of goods.

Reports also indicate that protests and other forms of agitation have spread to areas including Upper Subansiri district.

Further details on the government's response and the impact of the blockade are awaited.

