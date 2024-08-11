The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has called off its planned 36-hour bandh in Arunachal Pradesh, which was scheduled to begin at 5 am on August 12 and end at 5 pm on August 13. The bandh was initially announced in response to what ANSU described as the government's failure to address their demands.

Earlier today, ANSU President Nabam Dodum confirmed that the decision to suspend the bandh came after recent discussions with state officials. "We had two meetings with MLAs representing the Nyishi community in the Assembly, but the outcome was not satisfactory," Dodum said before the bandh was called off.

Home Minister Mama Natung had urged ANSU to reconsider their decision, highlighting that the government's response to ANSU's ten-point representation, submitted on October 25, 2023, had been delayed due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) before the assembly elections. The government had issued a response on November 13, 2023, but the dialogue was affected by the MCC, Natung explained.