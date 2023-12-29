The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), under the leadership of General Secretary Gora Rikam, has formally communicated to the state government its decision to surrender funds allocated for two crucial projects. The projects in question involve the construction of an open auditorium and a protection and retaining wall at the ANSU office.

The representation submitted to the Chief Minister, endorsed by 16 signatories, including General Secretary Gora Rikam, emphasized ANSU's status as a non-governmental organization and a dedicated pressure group representing the Nyishi community. The union expressed concerns that accepting government funds for these projects could send a misleading message and set an undesirable precedent.

"ANSU is a non-governmental organization and purely a pressure group, representing the Nyishi community. Any activities of ANSU are initiated or accomplished with the voluntary contribution of well-wishers or like-minded individuals. As such, it would convey a wrong message and set a wrong precedent for the rest of the communities if such a practice is encouraged," the representation stated.

The union's decision is rooted in the belief that reliance on government funding might compromise the independent and voluntary nature of ANSU's initiatives. ANSU asserted that all its activities are sustained through the voluntary contributions of supporters, and accepting government funds could raise questions about the organization's credibility.

Moreover, the representation underlined the importance of judiciously utilizing government funds for the overall development of the state. ANSU stressed that any misallocation of funds or preferential treatment might create confusion and perplexity among student unions from different communities.

"The recent fund allocation for two projects at the ANSU office may create some perplexity among the students’ union of different communities, whereby the credibility and integrity of ANSU would be questioned," the representation added, urging the government to recall the fund allocation.