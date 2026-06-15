Arunachal anti-conversion law to be implemented only after stakeholder consultations: CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, June 15, said the State government would not implement rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, without extensive consultations with all stakeholders, amid growing debate over the proposed enforcement of the long-dormant legislation.

The assurance came during a meeting with newly elected members of the central executive committee of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), which has opposed the implementation of the Act and expressed concerns over its potential impact on religious freedom and communal harmony.

Describing the interaction as “positive and meaningful”, Khandu said peace, harmony and inclusiveness would remain the government's guiding principles while addressing the issue.

“In our beautiful State, no religious community should ever feel hurt, excluded, or alienated. Every faith, every tradition, and every citizen is an invaluable part of the Arunachal family,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

The APFRA was enacted by the State Assembly in 1978 to prohibit religious conversions through force, fraud or inducement. However, the law remained non-operational for nearly five decades as the rules required for its implementation were never framed.

The issue resurfaced after a committee headed by retired Justice Brojendra Prasad Katakey submitted draft rules for the Act to the State government on June 8.

While indigenous faith-based organisations have supported the framing of the rules, arguing that the legislation is intended to prevent forced or fraudulent conversions and protect traditional belief systems, several Christian organisations have voiced opposition.

Following Monday's meeting, the ACF said it had received an assurance from the government that no rules would be enforced without comprehensive consultations with all concerned stakeholders.

The forum also reiterated its demand for the repeal of the Act. It described its interaction with the Chief Minister as constructive and announced the suspension of a State-wide vehicle rally planned for June 18.

However, the organisation clarified that its agitation had not been withdrawn and that district units had been asked to remain prepared for future action if the assurances were not honoured.

The debate over the Act has also drawn responses from political and civil society groups. The People's Party of Arunachal, an ally of the ruling BJP, recently opposed the implementation of the legislation and called for a special session of the Assembly to discuss the issue. Human Rights of Arunachal, a rights organisation, has also urged the government to reconsider the recommendations related to its implementation.

According to the 2011 Census, Christians constitute 30.26% of Arunachal Pradesh's population.