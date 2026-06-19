Arunachal anti-drug activist Gumin Mize arrested in rape case, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Prominent anti-drug activist Gumin Mize has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape case in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, police said.

According to East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, Mize was arrested by personnel of the Pasighat Women Police Station on the afternoon of June 18 as part of an ongoing investigation into the case.

The accused was apprehended around 2 pm and subsequently produced before a local court, which ordered his judicial custody for 14 days pending further investigation.

Police have not disclosed further details regarding the allegations or the circumstances leading to the arrest. The investigation is currently underway.

Mize is known in the state for his anti-drug awareness campaigns and activism. Authorities have stated that the case will be pursued in accordance with legal procedures.