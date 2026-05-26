Arunachal anti-drug activist Gumin Mize granted bail in Lakhimpur case

In a major development, Gumin Mize, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Anti Drugs Warriors (APADW), has been granted bail on May 26, bringing relief to supporters and anti-drug activists across Arunachal Pradesh.

The case had drawn widespread public attention and protests following allegations of custodial torture during Mize’s detention in Assam. Several organisations and civil society groups had demanded transparency and an impartial investigation into the matter.

Amid the growing tension, the Adi Students Union (AdiSU Apex) had earlier announced a 12-hour bandh across East Siang district on May 27 if Mize was not granted bail by the court on May 26.

According to a letter submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district, the proposed bandh was scheduled from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM and was aimed at demanding the release of the anti-drug activist.

AdiSU stated that the protest was called in response to the continued detention of Mize, whose arrest had triggered strong reactions across Arunachal Pradesh in recent days.

The student body had clarified that essential services including hospitals, pharmacies, ambulances, police, fire and emergency services, media personnel, electricity and telecommunication services, milk and water supply vehicles, as well as students appearing for examinations and people attending pre-scheduled marriages or religious ceremonies would remain exempted from the bandh.

AdiSU president Gomle Ratan and general secretary Mido Pertin had stated that the bandh would be carried out in a peaceful and democratic manner and that district authorities and police had already been informed about the proposed shutdown.

Further legal proceedings and public reactions in the case are awaited.