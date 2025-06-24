Arunachal: Anti-drug crackdown intensifies in West Siang under ‘Operation Dawn 2.0’

In a continued effort to combat the menace of narcotics, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of West Siang Police carried out a successful operation under ‘Operation Dawn 2.0’, targeting suspected drug peddlers in the Pakam III area of Aalo.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the ADS team launched a series of raids at multiple suspected locations on June 24. The operation was led by Inspector Yomken Riram (Officer-in-Charge, Aalo PS) and supported by SI Nending Kojing, ASI Marli Sora, HC TP Sona, Ct A. Ansari, Ct W. Dini, and Ct C.L. Khen, under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police, West Siang.

During the raid, the team detained a suspected drug peddler identified as Bili Potom, from an OBT (thatched) quarter. Upon spot interrogation and confrontation with evidence, Potom reportedly confessed to being both a drug addict and a peddler, involved in narcotics distribution for nearly two years.



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As per legal procedure, the Executive Magistrate and Town Magistrate of Aalo, Jumkar Karbi, was informed. A formal search and seizure was conducted in his presence, along with two independent witnesses. The raid led to the recovery of approximately 8.71 grams of suspected heroin stored in five tobacco containers, three syringes, and ₹13,100 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused, Bili Potom, is currently serving as an IT teacher under the SSA scheme, appointed in 2023 and posted at Government Secondary School, Pakam.

A case has been registered at Aalo Police Station under Case No. 35/25, invoking Sections 21(b)/27 of the NDPS Act, and an investigation is underway. Potom has been arrested, and sustained interrogation is being conducted to trace the source of the drugs and identify any co-accused.

Speaking on the development, the Superintendent of Police, West Siang, lauded the efforts of the ADS team and reaffirmed the district police’s commitment to eliminating the drug problem. He urged the public to extend their cooperation in this collective fight against the drug menace.