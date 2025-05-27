Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotic Squad of Namsai conducted a swift raid at Solungtoo village, Arunachal Pradesh, leading to the arrest of 31-year-old Shakuntala Rai.

Authorities recovered 11.10 grams of suspected heroin concealed inside a white plastic soap case. The seizure followed NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act protocols, with a Gazetted Officer present during the operation.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Nang Momi Hopak, also 31, at her residence as the alleged supplier of the narcotics. Both individuals are currently in police custody, and formal legal proceedings under the NDPS Act have been initiated.

The Namsai District Police emphasised their ongoing commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and promoting a drug-free community.