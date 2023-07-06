The Apatani community of Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, rejoiced with immense fervor as they celebrated their major harvest festival, Dree, amidst the monsoon season on July 6. The festivities, held in Ziro, Itanagar, and other towns, showcased the community's rich cultural heritage.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Er Taba Tedir, the Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, graced the celebration at Hija village in Ziro. He lauded the Apatani community for their unwavering dedication to preserving their customs and traditions, even with their smaller population.

In his address, Minister Tedir praised the Apatani community for fostering harmonious coexistence with other communities and for their contributions to the overall development of the town and administrative subdivision. He emphasized the importance of preserving one's dialect, as language serves as a vital medium for cultural transmission and fostering unity.

"The organizing of festivals can be futile if we fail to preserve our dialect as a means of interaction. Regular interaction in one's own dialect enhances brotherhood and bridges the gap," stated Minister Tedir.

The festival featured captivating performances, including Daminda and group dances by the Tanii Women's group, traditional dances, war shows, solo dances, songs, and traditional wrestling, showcasing the Apatani community's vibrant cultural expressions.

Reflecting on the significance of Dree, Kime Yayung, a local Apatani woman, shared, "Dree is a unique agriculture festival celebrated annually by the Apatani community. It serves as a heartfelt prayer to the Almighty God of our indigenous faith, seeking a bountiful harvest and averting drought and famine, ensuring the well-being of humanity."