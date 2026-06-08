Arunachal: Apatani Fashion Week auditions draw over 100 participants, spotlight indigenous industries

More than 100 aspiring models have participated in the final auditions for Apatani’s Next Top Model 2026, highlighting growing interest among Arunachal Pradesh's youth in fashion, cultural entrepreneurship and the creative economy.

The auditions, organised by the Siilang Ditting Dree Festival Celebration Committee in collaboration with the Fashion and Design Council of Arunachal Pradesh (FDCAP), attracted 104 participants through physical and online rounds. Around 30 contestants are expected to be shortlisted for the final competition.

The model hunt forms part of Apatani Fashion Week 2026, an initiative being held alongside the Dree Festival. Organisers say the event aims to create opportunities for artisans, weavers, self-help groups, designers and entrepreneurs by promoting indigenous textiles, handicrafts and cultural products beyond the state.

With the audition process completed, registrations for designers, weavers, artisans, exhibitors, self-help groups and participating brands have also closed.

Organisers said the programme is intended to serve as a platform for market access, skill development and enterprise growth rather than functioning solely as a fashion event. The broader objective is to strengthen indigenous industries and support sustainable livelihoods through improved product development, branding and exposure to larger markets.

Apatani Fashion Week 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 1 and 2, bringing together designers, artisans and emerging talent from across the Northeast. An exhibition showcasing indigenous textiles, handicrafts, traditional knowledge systems and community enterprises will continue until July 6.

The event will feature collections by Meghalaya-based designer Rupert Wanlambok Lynrah, who will also serve on the jury panel alongside Angie Ngoba Namchoom and designer Zenit Khunjuju.

Organisers said promising artisans, designers, products and creative enterprises identified through the platform will receive continued support through mentorship, workshops and capacity-building initiatives. Selected collections and products will also be showcased at Arunachal Fashion Week as part of efforts to expand access to national and international markets.