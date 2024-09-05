The Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ) has voiced profound outrage and sorrow following the recent bust of an interstate sex racket involving four girls, including two minors. The association described the criminal operation as “heinous” and a shocking violation of the community’s sense of safety.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, AWAZ condemned the exploitation and trafficking of young girls, asserting that such acts not only infringe on fundamental human rights but also corrupt the moral integrity of the society. “The fact that this criminal activity occurred in our peaceful valley is deeply disturbing,” the release stated.

The association praised the Ziro police for their prompt and effective response in dismantling the racket. However, AWAZ emphasized that their efforts must extend beyond this initial action. “Our work does not end here,” the statement continued, urging authorities to pursue a comprehensive investigation and ensure that all individuals involved, including traffickers and customers, are held accountable.

AWAZ called for the implementation of stricter measures to prevent future occurrences of such atrocities and appealed to the community to stay vigilant. “We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activities that may threaten the safety and dignity of women and children,” the association said.

The group also stressed the importance of providing rescued minors with appropriate care. “The minors should be placed under the safe custody of child welfare homes and receive the psychological and emotional support they need to recover from their traumatic experiences,” AWAZ added. The association further advocated for their swift reunification with their families to provide the love and support necessary for their healing.