Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association on April 21 decided to go on a four-day mass casual leave next week in protest against the non-fulfillment of their various demands by the State Government, an official statement said.

''The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association (APCSOA) has announced 04 (four) days mass casual leave w.e.f., 25.04.2023 (Tuesday) to 28.04.2023 (Friday),'' the statement said.

It further said that the decision to this effect was taken by the Central Executive Committee of the Association in an emergency meeting convened this evening.

''All APCS cadre officers posted within & outside the State of Arunachal Pradesh shall be proceeding on casual leave during this period in protest against the non-fulfillment of the various demands of APCSOA, as well as undermining the interests of the APCS cadre by the state government.