The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has granted approval for the introduction of a Mass Communication course at the undergraduate level in Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, and IN College, Pasighat.

The decision, aimed at expanding educational opportunities in the state, was approved by the Chief Minister as per eNote#172, dated 06/03/2025.

This move is expected to provide students with specialized training in media and communication, aligning with the growing demand for professionals in the field.



Also Read: Arunachal govt assures Electronic Media Policy implementation in 6 months: NCP MLA

Earlier this month, the issue of non-implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Electronic Media Advertisement Policy 2020 was raised in the Legislative Assembly today by newly elected NCP MLA Toko Tatung from the Yachuli Assembly constituency of Keyi Panyor district.

During the ongoing Budget Session, Tatung brought up a starred question on the fourth day of the Fourth Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, highlighting the need for proper advertisement allocation to electronic and digital media houses in the state.

In response, Minister for Information and Public Relations (IPR) Nyato Dukam assured that the policy would be implemented within six months. He acknowledged the concerns raised and stated that the government is committed to ensuring fair advertisement distribution among media houses.