In a major development, the APPSC chairman, Nipo Nabam, on October 14 resigned amid the ongoing investigation into the paper leak case.

The chairman sent his resignation letter to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh B D Mishra, wherein, he stated, '' In the matter of the unpleasant APPSC fiasco perpetrated by an officer of the Arunachal Public Service Commission on the infamous paper leakage of the Written Examination (Mains) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) of 27 & 28 August 2022, I being the head of the Commission feel it prudent and rationale to put in my papers on the moral ground''.

''Hence, my resignation from the post of the Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) may be accepted forthwith and deemed demitted office with immediate effect,'' he added.

In an official statement, Nabam also mentioned that the state is facing unpleasant situations out of the infamous paper leakage of the Written Examination (Mains) for the cost of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on 279 and 28 August 2022.

He further said that in the recent emerging investigations, down the line, an officer of the Commission is found to be involved, adding, ''It is pertinent to mention here that as per the Manual for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Conduct of Examination Guidelines''.

''At the initial stage when prima-facie involvement of my officer discerned, I thought of doing the same on moral ground, but then, the institution of the Constitutional Body - the Public Service Commission as enshrined under Article (315) of the Constitution of this great nation requires due acknowledgment and its safeguard akin to the other constitutional institutions like the legislature, executive, judiciary and other Commissions and Committees,'' he added.

''Therefore, it is also duty bound for me to protect the constitutional institution of the State Public Service Commission. But, I reckoned with the wisdom of the Nishi Elite Society (NES) that the lengthy procedural battle codified under Article (317) requiring the Governor's recommendations, Presidential reference to the Supreme court and under the provisions of Article (145) is going to cost much to our upcoming younger generations, especially, on the issue of age overrun to face competitive examinations which may cause frustrations in the younger generations vis-à-vis, the urgent need to recruit,'' he added.