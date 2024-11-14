The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially confirmed that the Preliminary Examination for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE-2024) will be held as per schedule on 15th December 2024.

In a press note issued today, the APPSC clarified that it had received some concerns regarding the postponement of the examination.

After reviewing the sole representation and holding detailed deliberations, the Commission decided against any delay in the examination. The APPSC emphasized that the exam date will remain unchanged to avoid further disruption in the recruitment process.



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The Commission also engaged with Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, and confirmed that no university examinations are scheduled on the same date, ensuring no conflict for candidates.

In response to concerns about travel time between the APPSCCE and university exam centres, the APPSC has urged the university to consider providing buffer days in their academic calendar.

Highlighting the importance of the examination for thousands of aspirants, the APPSC stated that any further delay would affect the timely completion of subsequent stages of the recruitment process. The Commission encouraged candidates to prepare diligently and warned against believing unverified social media rumours, assuring that any official updates would be communicated directly.

The APPSC reiterated its commitment to conducting the exam with full transparency, merit, and fairness.