Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealed all agitating youths and general public to understand the situation and maintain peace. In a letter inviting the students , CM Pema Khandu has requested students to come for discussion regarding their 13 points demands on February 18 at 11am at his office in Civil Secretariat.

The letter stated "You are aware that from day one, the State Govt has strongly condemned the unfortunate paper leakage matter in APPSC."

The letter further stated that the State Government has been deeply concerned with this unfortunate incident and have proactively dealt with the matter and added that the development of each action taken by the State Government had been deliberated with the Stakeholders from time to time.

The letter further read "However, looking at the turn of events today. Hon'ble Chief Minister has invited and has requested your presence at 11:00 AM on 18th February 2023, 6th Floor, State Civil Secretariat to deliberate all your issues in the matter and reach a solution which is in the larger interest of the State. Kindly make it convenient to attend the said meeting."

Earlier in the day Chief Minister Pema Khandu while addressing media said that the State Government's intention was only to overhaul the Commission and give reprieve to innocent aspirants who unfortunately became victims of the paper leakage scam.

Khandu reiterated that revelation of the paper leakage scam was equally shocking to the government as to the general public.

He said that the government dealt the situation with iron hand from day one and the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state vigilance department was given a free hand to investigate the case and apprehend all who had a hand in it irrespective of power or position.

He informed that it also came to light that the government officials posted in the Commission were staff of the autonomous body and didn’t come under the direct control of state civil secretariat.

To correct this and make the officials accountable, Khandu said, a cabinet meeting was held, which decided to merge all govt staff of the commission with the state civil secretariat. This way, he added, the government could take departmental action against any erring official of the Commission as they were no longer under the sole jurisdiction of the autonomous body.

Khandu appealed all agitating youths and general public to understand the situation and maintain peace.

“We are more than concerned about the unfortunate paper leakage and determined to revive and rejuvenate the APPSC. We have no other intention but to provide free, fair and equal opportunities to our youths through the Commission,” he added.