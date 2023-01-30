Anam Jerang, one of the accused candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSCE) fiasco, has been granted a default bail by the Yupia session court on January 30.

As per reports, the court stated that the CBI failed to file a chargesheet against Anam Jerang within the statutory period of 90 days.

The Court, as such, granted him bail with a surety amount of Rs 30,000 to Jerang.

On the otherhand, the aspirants affirmed to collectively fight against the APPSCE fiasco.

Speaking to the media, Tadar Sahi, Aspirant, APPSC informed that the accused Taket Jerang and others of the APPSC AE paper leakage scam appeared before the District and Sessions court today.

She further informed that Taket Jerang's counsel has withdrawn from the case since he took over as CBI SPP and that the Court has postponed the appearance of the 8 accused to February 13, 2023, while the trial for the same is likely to start by March.

Furthermore, Sahi said that Opet Mibang filed for default bail plea stating her role was minor in the paper leakage scam and also the fact she completed the period of 90 days.

While Iken Bagra, Thomas Gaduk files for bail extension while Anam Jerang gets the default bail.

Also Read: Arunachal: APPSC Commission should take moral responsibility for paper leak scam, says Kiren Rijiju

The All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) on January 13 urged the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (APPSU) to reconsider its stand over the demand for declaring null and void the scam-ridden exams conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), following the paper leak.

The students' union further questioned the Arunachal government as to how it would be able to classify genuine and fake candidates for all the examinations which witnessed anomalies since 2014.

''No doubt the government cannot directly declare the examinations null and void. It has to be through legislation or would recommend to the court, but here we want to see the government stand,'' ANSU president Nabam Dodum said.

Dodum further appealed to the genuine aspirants to come forward and undergo a narcoanalysis test.

''If they are truly genuine, go through narcoanalysis and help the investigating agency to identify and determine genuine candidates,'' he added.

Commenting on declaring the examination null and void, Dodum said, ''ANSU sees these null and void different aspects. There are many candidates who haven't got a fair chance to sit in the examinations''.

He also claimed that the commission has been running weak standard operating procedures (SOP) for examinations and eventually leaving a safe passage for cash-for-job.